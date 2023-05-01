← Company Directory
PresenceLearning
Top Insights
    • About

    Presence is a leading provider of online speech and occupational therapy, behavioral and mental health services, and software for K-12 districts for children with special needs. They are dedicated to ensuring that all students in the PreK-12 education system receive the special education-related services they need to grow and thrive. They supply exceptional teletherapy tools and software for providers to serve and support students and schools. They are a growth stage company backed by Spectrum Equity, TPG’s The Rise Fund, Bain Capital’s Double Impact Fund, and Catalyst Investors. They currently have 250+ employees and 2,000+ clinicians working in their network. They are a remote-first workforce with headquarters in NYC, serving schools nationwide.

    http://www.presencelearning.com
    Website
    2009
    Year Founded
    756
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources