Company Directory
Preply
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Greater Barcelona Area

Preply Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Barcelona Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Barcelona Area package at Preply totals €81.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Preply's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Preply
Software Engineer
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Total per year
€81.2K
Level
P7
Base
€75.2K
Stock (/yr)
€6K
Bonus
€0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
12 Years
What are the career levels at Preply?

€142K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €26.7K+ (sometimes €267K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

FAQ

Preply şirketindeki in Greater Barcelona Area Software Engineer pozisyonu için bildirilen en yüksek maaş paketi, yıllık toplam €106,471 tazminatta yer almaktadır. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Preply şirketinde Software Engineer rolü in Greater Barcelona Area için bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat €82,902 tutarındadır.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Preply

Related Companies

  • Chowbus
  • Houzz
  • Bankers Healthcare Group
  • Freshly
  • YourMechanic
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources