Premium Brands Holdings Corporation is a food manufacturing and distribution company operating in Canada and the United States. It offers a wide range of food products, including meat, snacks, deli products, sandwiches, pastries, salads, and ready-to-eat meals. The company operates under various brand names and serves different types of customers, including retailers, foodservice operators, and other food manufacturers. It also provides food processing and cold storage services. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.