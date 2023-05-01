← Company Directory
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation
Top Insights
    • About

    Premium Brands Holdings Corporation is a food manufacturing and distribution company operating in Canada and the United States. It offers a wide range of food products, including meat, snacks, deli products, sandwiches, pastries, salads, and ready-to-eat meals. The company operates under various brand names and serves different types of customers, including retailers, foodservice operators, and other food manufacturers. It also provides food processing and cold storage services. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

    http://www.premiumbrandsholdings.com
    Website
    1917
    Year Founded
    7,501
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

