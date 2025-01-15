← Company Directory
Premise Health
Premise Health Salaries

Premise Health's salary ranges from $89,550 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $128,640 for a Customer Service at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Premise Health. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Customer Service
$129K
Software Engineer
$89.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Premise Health is Customer Service at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $128,640. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Premise Health is $109,095.

