Premier Brands of America is a leading manufacturer and marketer of health & wellness products, with 50 years of experience in the food, drug, mass market, and e-commerce channels. Their product portfolio includes over 150 different items in the Foot Care, First Aid, and Skin Care categories, and their products can be found in a myriad of online and retail stores in the United States and abroad. Premier is committed to continuous improvement, new product development, and innovation to meet consumers’ ever-evolving health & wellness needs.