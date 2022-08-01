← Company Directory
PredictSpring
Top Insights
    About

    PredictSpring is the leading Omnichannel commerce platform for retail. Designed exclusively for brands and retailers, PredictSpring Modern POS provides a seamless in-store experience for store associate with support for mPOS, Cash management, Clienteling, Endless Aisle, and Curbside Pickup.PredictSpring Commerce Platform connects the online and in-store customer journey and enables brands to engage with customers by offering highly personalized interactions and fast and efficient commerce transactions. PredictSpring Content Management System (CMS), the leading no-coding mobile commerce platform enables merchandisers to create on-brand experiences with personalized promotions and loyalty.Founded by the visionary behind Google Shopping, PredictSpring powers mobile commerce for the world’s leading brands and retailers, including Sandro, Maje, Vineyard Vines, Deciem, Sandro, HD Buttercup, and Suitsupply.

    http://www.predictspring.com
    Website
    2013
    Year Founded
    45
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources