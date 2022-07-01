Predicine is a global molecular insights company that is committed to advancing precision medicine in oncology and infectious diseases. Predicine has developed a breakthrough cell-free DNA- and cell-free RNA-based liquid biopsy technology enabling minimally invasive molecular diagnosis for treatment selection, therapy monitoring, and minimal residual disease and early cancer detection. The company has launched a portfolio of blood-, urine- and tissue-based diagnostic assays for oncology and infectious diseases, including COVID-19. Through its business operations in Silicon Valley, Houston, Shanghai, Singapore, Berlin and Boston, Predicine partners with leading biopharma companies, institutions and governments to support personalized healthcare on a global scale.