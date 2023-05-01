← Company Directory
Precision BioSciences
    Precision BioSciences is a gene editing company that develops in vivo and ex vivo therapies for genetic disorders and cancer. Its ARCUS platform offers genome editing solutions, while its CAR T therapies use genetically engineered T cells to target and kill cancer cells. The company has several clinical trials underway, including PBCAR0191 for NHL and B-ALL, PBCAR19B for anti-CD19 CAR T therapy, and PBCAR269A for multiple myeloma. Precision BioSciences has partnerships with Les Laboratoires Servier, Tiziana Life Sciences, and iECURE to develop gene editing and CAR T therapies.

    https://precisionbiosciences.com
    2006
    194
    $10M-$50M
