Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114 and PRAX-944, which are in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of depression and essential tremor, respectively. The company is also developing treatments for severe pediatric epilepsy and adult cephalgia, as well as a program for the treatment of KCNT1 GOF epilepsy. Praxis has partnerships with RogCon Inc., Purdue Neuroscience Company, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and The Florey Institute.