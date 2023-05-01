← Company Directory
Power Solutions International
    Power Solutions International designs, manufactures, and sells engines and power systems for various markets globally. They offer alternative-fueled power systems, basic engine blocks, and complete packaged power systems. They also provide compression and spark-ignited internal combustion engines that run on various fuels. Additionally, they offer standby and prime power generation, demand response, microgrid, renewable energy resiliency, and other services for various industries. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Weichai Power Co., Ltd.

    http://www.psiengines.com
    1985
    700
    $250M-$500M
