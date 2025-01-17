← Company Directory
Power Factors
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Power Factors Software Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Power Factors's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SEK 569K - SEK 674K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SEK 501KSEK 569KSEK 674KSEK 712K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Software Engineer submission at Power Factors to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SEK 326K+ (sometimes SEK 3.26M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Power Factors?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Power Factors in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 711,516. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Power Factors for the Software Engineer role in Sweden is SEK 501,155.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Power Factors

Related Companies

  • Roblox
  • Intuit
  • PayPal
  • Tesla
  • SoFi
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources