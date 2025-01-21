← Company Directory
Potters Industries
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

Potters Industries Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in Hong Kong (SAR) at Potters Industries ranges from HK$449K to HK$627K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Potters Industries's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

HK$487K - HK$589K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
HK$449KHK$487KHK$589KHK$627K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Solution Architect submissions at Potters Industries to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve HK$234K+ (sometimes HK$2.34M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Potters Industries?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Solution Architect offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Potters Industries in Hong Kong (SAR) sits at a yearly total compensation of HKHK$4,891,436. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Potters Industries for the Solution Architect role in Hong Kong (SAR) is HKHK$3,499,906.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Potters Industries

Related Companies

  • Netflix
  • Uber
  • Flipkart
  • Lyft
  • Amazon
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources