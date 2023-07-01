← Company Directory
PostHog
Top Insights
    PostHog is a small but growing company that has developed an open source platform for creating successful products. They offer a range of tools such as product analytics, heatmaps, session recording, feature flags, and A/B testing, all in a single platform that can be self-hosted. They started during YCombinator's W20 cohort and had a highly successful B2B software launch. With over 10K customers, they prioritize product-led growth and operate transparently, making their entire handbook public-facing. They have ample capital and are looking for individuals to join their team and make a significant impact. Visit posthog.com/careers for more information.

    https://posthog.com
    2020
    31
    $1M-$10M
