Pomerleau is a leading Canadian construction company with a focus on its employees. With up to 4,000 employees and nine offices across the country, the company manages over 150 projects and has a solid reputation. It has three divisions, including Buildings, Civil & Infrastructures, and Alternative Projects Centre of Excellence, and owns Beaubois and co-owns Borea Construction. Pomerleau supports innovation and knowledge transfer and offers custom financing solutions to its customers.