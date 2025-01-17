← Company Directory
Pomelo
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Pomelo Product Designer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Pomelo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

ARS 51.6M - ARS 59.93M
Argentina
Common Range
Possible Range
ARS 45.5MARS 51.6MARS 59.93MARS 66.03M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Product Designer submission at Pomelo to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ARS 29.48M+ (sometimes ARS 294.75M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Pomelo?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Pomelo in Argentina sits at a yearly total compensation of ARS 66,030,099. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pomelo for the Product Designer role in Argentina is ARS 45,499,732.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Pomelo

Related Companies

  • Airbnb
  • Microsoft
  • Apple
  • Facebook
  • SoFi
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources