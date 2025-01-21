← Company Directory
Polygon Technology
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Polygon Technology Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in United Arab Emirates at Polygon Technology ranges from AED 213K to AED 298K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Polygon Technology's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

AED 231K - AED 280K
India
Common Range
Possible Range
AED 213KAED 231KAED 280KAED 298K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Product Manager submissions at Polygon Technology to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve AED 110K+ (sometimes AED 1.1M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Polygon Technology?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Polygon Technology in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 298,248. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Polygon Technology for the Product Manager role in United Arab Emirates is AED 213,401.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Polygon Technology

Related Companies

  • Stripe
  • Airbnb
  • Amazon
  • Square
  • Pinterest
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources