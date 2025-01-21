← Company Directory
Polygon Technology
Polygon Technology Chief of Staff Salaries

The average Chief of Staff total compensation in United States at Polygon Technology ranges from $139K to $202K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Polygon Technology's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

$158K - $184K
India
Common Range
Possible Range
$139K$158K$184K$202K
Common Range
Possible Range

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Chief of Staff at Polygon Technology in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $202,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Polygon Technology for the Chief of Staff role in United States is $139,400.

