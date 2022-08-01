← Company Directory
Polygon Technology
Polygon Technology Salaries

Polygon Technology's salary ranges from $29,525 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in India at the low-end to $351,750 for a Human Resources in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Polygon Technology. Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $305K
Business Development
$36.9K
Chief of Staff
$171K

Copywriter
$64.7K
Data Analyst
$39.8K
Data Scientist
$259K
Human Resources
$352K
Marketing
$29.5K
Product Manager
$69.7K
Project Manager
$156K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$178K
Technical Writer
$58.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Polygon Technology is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $351,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Polygon Technology is $112,713.

Other Resources