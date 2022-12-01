Company Directory
Poloniex
Poloniex Salaries

Poloniex's salary ranges from $57,972 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in Singapore at the low-end to $140,700 for a Product Designer in Russia at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Poloniex. Last updated: 9/15/2025

Data Analyst
Product Designer
Software Engineer
Median $110K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Poloniex is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $140,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Poloniex is $110,000.

