Pollyanna is a brewery and distillery with three locations in Illinois. They focus on clean and consistent beer and spirits with a strong emphasis on balance. They have five flagship offerings available year-round in cans, and also experiment with local fruits and spices, seasonal lagers, barrel-aging, wild yeast, and bacteria. Their taprooms offer tasting flights, draft pours, and to-go options. Each location has unique offerings and a rotation of special firkins, cocktails, and taproom-only options.