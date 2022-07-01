← Company Directory
Polly
    About

    Polly is the most trusted and complete digital insurance marketplace for automotive retailers and their valued customers. The company’s innovative mobile technology enables car-buyers to view multiple insurance quotes and immediately purchase online and/or connect with licensed insurance agents to complete the process. With an exclusive combination of partnerships among premier automotive retailers and data providers, an industry-best insurance carrier network, and access to Polly Insurance licensed agents, Polly is recognized for its place at the forefront of Insurtech. Polly Insurance is a licensed insurance agency, with licenses to operate in the lower 48 states.

    http://www.polly.co
    Website
    Year Founded
    240
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

