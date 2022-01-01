← Company Directory
Policygenius
Policygenius Salaries

Policygenius's salary ranges from $64,675 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $227,500 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Policygenius. Last updated: 4/25/2025

$160K

Product Manager
Median $228K
Software Engineer
Median $140K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Operations Manager
$158K

Business Analyst
$124K
Customer Service
$64.7K
Product Designer
$165K
Recruiter
$73.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$206K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Policygenius is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $227,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Policygenius is $149,050.

