Polestar
Polestar Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Sweden at Polestar ranges from SEK 287K to SEK 410K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Polestar's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SEK 330K - SEK 386K
Sweden
Common Range
Possible Range
SEK 287KSEK 330KSEK 386KSEK 410K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Polestar in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 410,208. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Polestar for the Product Designer role in Sweden is SEK 287,496.

