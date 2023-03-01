← Company Directory
PointsBet
PointsBet Salaries

PointsBet's salary ranges from $91,624 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Australia at the low-end to $172,480 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of PointsBet. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Chief of Staff
$159K
Data Scientist
$91.6K
Product Manager
$109K
Software Engineer
$172K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at PointsBet is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $172,480. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PointsBet is $134,311.

Other Resources