All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in Canada at PointClickCare totals CA$192K per year for Senior Product Manager. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$198K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PointClickCare's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/20/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Senior Product Manager
CA$192K
CA$146K
CA$24.2K
CA$22K
Lead Product Manager
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Principal Product Manager
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
