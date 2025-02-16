← Company Directory
Point72
Point72 Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in United States package at Point72 totals $193K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Point72's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Point72
Data Engineer
New York, NY
Total per year
$193K
Level
L4
Base
$175K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$17.5K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Point72?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Point72 in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $240,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Point72 for the Data Scientist role in United States is $192,500.

Other Resources