POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes radioligands to fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002 and PNT2003, which are in Phase III trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumors, respectively. The company is also developing next-generation PSMA-targeting product candidates for the treatment of non-metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer and fibroblast activation protein-a targeting programs for use in multiple tumor types. It was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.