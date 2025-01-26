← Company Directory
PNC
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • Data Architect

  • United States

PNC Data Architect Salaries in United States

Data Architect compensation in United States at PNC totals $113K per year for C3. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PNC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Average Total Compensation

$144K - $174K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$133K$144K$174K$186K
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
C1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C3
$113K
$107K
$0
$5.3K
C4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
What are the career levels at PNC?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Architect at PNC in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $185,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PNC for the Data Architect role in United States is $132,800.

