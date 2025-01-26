Data Architect compensation in United States at PNC totals $113K per year for C3. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PNC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025
Average Total Compensation
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
C1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C3
$113K
$107K
$0
$5.3K
C4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.