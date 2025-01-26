Security Software Engineer compensation in Pittsburgh Area at PNC ranges from $74K per year for C2 to $140K per year for C4. The median yearly compensation in Pittsburgh Area package totals $70K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PNC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
C1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C2
$74K
$73.3K
$0
$667
C3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C4
$140K
$133K
$0
$7.4K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
