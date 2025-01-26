Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at PNC ranges from $74.5K per year for C1 to $139K per year for C4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $85K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PNC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
C1
$74.5K
$71.6K
$0
$2.9K
C2
$103K
$102K
$0
$1.1K
C3
$96.7K
$94.5K
$0
$2.3K
C4
$139K
$119K
$3.3K
$16.7K
