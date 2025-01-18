Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States at PNC ranges from $71.5K per year for C1 to $115K per year for C3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $80K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PNC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
C1
$71.5K
$71.5K
$0
$0
C2
$81.8K
$81K
$0
$750
C3
$115K
$113K
$0
$1.8K
C4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
