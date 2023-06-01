PM Consulting Group is a small business that provides project management services to government and commercial clients. They specialize in program and project management support and have experience managing large-scale IT projects, military production projects, and government strategic initiatives. They have a dynamic approach to project management and a strategic plan for growth. Their mission is to provide high-quality services to clients, and their vision is to be a trusted partner in delivering industry-leading consulting services. They have strategic partnerships to respond quickly to market changes.