Plusgrade Salaries

Plusgrade's salary ranges from $54,223 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $94,020 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Plusgrade. Last updated: 11/28/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
