← Company Directory
Plus3 IT Systems
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Plus3 IT Systems that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Plus3 IT Systems, LLC (Plus3 IT) was founded in 2015 by subject matter experts with significant experience delivering complex solutions for Federal Government customers. Supporting a wide variety of mission requirements, we provide expert-level Cloud Adoption, Cloud Security, Cloud Enabled Data Analytics, and Cloud Native Application Development. We also offer analysis, design, and operations for cloud environments. Our passion is helping our customers achieve their goals with our teams of innovative technology practitioners and agile collaborative processes.

    http://www.plus3it.com
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    75
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Plus3 IT Systems

    Related Companies

    • SoFi
    • Flipkart
    • Microsoft
    • Pinterest
    • Intuit
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources