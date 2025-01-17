← Company Directory
The average Product Designer total compensation in Poland at Plus ranges from PLN 102K to PLN 141K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Plus's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

PLN 109K - PLN 128K
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 102KPLN 109KPLN 128KPLN 141K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Plus in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 141,453. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Plus for the Product Designer role in Poland is PLN 101,556.

Other Resources