Plaza
  Salaries
  Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Plaza Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in India at Plaza ranges from ₹1.6M to ₹2.27M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Plaza's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹1.81M - ₹2.15M
Brazil
Common Range
Possible Range
₹1.6M₹1.81M₹2.15M₹2.27M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Plaza?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Plaza in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,266,877. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Plaza for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹1,596,670.

