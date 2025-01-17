← Company Directory
Plaza Premium Lounge
Plaza Premium Lounge Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Hong Kong (SAR) at Plaza Premium Lounge ranges from HK$391K to HK$558K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Plaza Premium Lounge's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

HK$448K - HK$524K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
HK$391KHK$448KHK$524KHK$558K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Plaza Premium Lounge?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Plaza Premium Lounge in Hong Kong (SAR) sits at a yearly total compensation of HKHK$4,349,245. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Plaza Premium Lounge for the Software Engineer role in Hong Kong (SAR) is HKHK$3,048,190.

