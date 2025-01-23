← Company Directory
Playvox
  Salaries
  Product Manager

  All Product Manager Salaries

Playvox Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in Colombia at Playvox ranges from COP 148.54M to COP 211.17M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Playvox's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

COP 168.22M - COP 191.49M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
COP 148.54MCOP 168.22MCOP 191.49MCOP 211.17M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Playvox?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Playvox in Colombia sits at a yearly total compensation of COP 211,172,734. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Playvox for the Product Manager role in Colombia is COP 148,536,754.

Other Resources