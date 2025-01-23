← Company Directory
PlayStation
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Machine Learning Engineer

  • United States

PlayStation Machine Learning Engineer Salaries in United States

The median Machine Learning Engineer compensation in United States package at PlayStation totals $220K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PlayStation's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Median Package
company icon
PlayStation
Machine Learning Engineer
San Francisco, CA
Total per year
$220K
Level
Software Engineer 2
Base
$220K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at PlayStation?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Machine Learning Engineer at PlayStation in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $300,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PlayStation for the Machine Learning Engineer role in United States is $243,000.

Other Resources