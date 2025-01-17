Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at PlayStation ranges from $118K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $224K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $208K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PlayStation's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$118K
$115K
$0
$3.3K
Software Engineer 2
$187K
$162K
$0
$24.5K
Senior Software Engineer
$224K
$183K
$0
$40.3K
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
