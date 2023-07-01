← Company Directory
Plantable
    Plantable is a lifestyle program that uses behavioral psychology, neuroscience, and nutritional science to improve health and well-being. It offers personalized coaching, a plant-based nutrition plan, and a lifestyle tool platform to help people reset their dietary habits and achieve long-lasting weight loss. The company is currently conducting clinical trials with medical institutions to prove its effectiveness in reducing inflammation, independent risk factors for cancer and chronic diseases, and promoting weight loss.

    https://plantable.com
    2015
    31
    $1M-$10M
