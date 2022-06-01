← Company Directory
Planful
Planful Salaries

Planful's salary ranges from $7,839 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in India at the low-end to $131,490 for a Sales Engineer in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Planful. Last updated: 4/25/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
Median $100K
Human Resources
$7.8K
Marketing
$104K

Is unlimited PTO ever a good thing?

Started working at this place last year that had an unlimited PTO policy but when I took ~5 weeks off I got in trouble with my manager during my end of year review. Said stuff like how I was slacking and if I didn't want to be there, they could easily find someone else.

Obviously I started looking for new jobs right away, but have any of you guys actually had good experiences wi...

Recruiter
$60K
Sales Engineer
$131K
Software Engineer
$73K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Planful is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $131,490. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Planful is $86,511.

