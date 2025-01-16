← Company Directory
Planet3
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

Planet3 Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Thailand at Planet3 ranges from THB 858K to THB 1.25M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Planet3's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

THB 985K - THB 1.12M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
THB 858KTHB 985KTHB 1.12MTHB 1.25M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Project Manager submissions at Planet3 to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve THB 1.06M+ (sometimes THB 10.59M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Planet3?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Project Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Planet3 in Thailand sits at a yearly total compensation of THB 1,249,903. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Planet3 for the Project Manager role in Thailand is THB 857,984.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Planet3

Related Companies

  • Pinterest
  • Coinbase
  • Flipkart
  • Stripe
  • Airbnb
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources