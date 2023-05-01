Planet Fitness is a fitness center franchise that operates in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia. It has three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business, while the Corporate-Owned Stores segment operates corporate-owned stores. The Equipment segment engages in the sale of fitness equipment to franchisee-owned stores. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 2,254 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.