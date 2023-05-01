← Company Directory
Planet Fitness
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Planet Fitness that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Planet Fitness is a fitness center franchise that operates in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia. It has three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business, while the Corporate-Owned Stores segment operates corporate-owned stores. The Equipment segment engages in the sale of fitness equipment to franchisee-owned stores. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 2,254 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

    http://www.planetfitness.com
    Website
    2008
    Year Founded
    1,770
    # of Employees
    $500M-$1B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Planet Fitness

    Related Companies

    • Coinbase
    • LinkedIn
    • Amazon
    • Square
    • Databricks
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources