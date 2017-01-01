Company Directory
PKS & Company, P.A.
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about PKS & Company, P.A. that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    PKS & Company, P.A. is a premier financial services firm serving small to mid-sized businesses across the Delmarva Peninsula with offices in Salisbury, Ocean City, MD and Lewes, DE. We provide comprehensive solutions including audit, accounting, tax, computer services, retirement planning, and financial advisory through our partner, PKS Investment Advisors LLC. Our team of exceptional professionals combines expertise with personalized service, supporting clients' growth through innovative thinking and continuous education. We're committed to excellence, delivering strategic guidance that helps businesses and individuals achieve their financial goals.

    pkscpa.com
    Website
    1978
    Year Founded
    91
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for PKS & Company, P.A.

    Related Companies

    • Dropbox
    • Airbnb
    • LinkedIn
    • Stripe
    • PayPal
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources