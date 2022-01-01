← Company Directory
PitchBook Data
PitchBook Data Salaries

PitchBook Data's salary ranges from $72,635 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $203,000 for a Product Manager at the high-end.

$160K

Product Manager
Median $203K
Business Development
$93.9K
Customer Service
$126K

Data Analyst
$96.3K
Data Scientist
$73.4K
Human Resources
$73.4K
Marketing
$134K
Product Designer
$106K
Program Manager
$136K
Recruiter
$72.6K
Sales
$182K
Software Engineer
$95.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at PitchBook Data is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $203,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PitchBook Data is $100,896.

