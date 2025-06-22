← Company Directory
Pipedrive
Pipedrive Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Estonia package at Pipedrive totals €63.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Pipedrive's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/22/2025

Median Package
company icon
Pipedrive
Software Engineer
Tallinn, HA, Estonia
Total per year
€63.5K
Level
Senior
Base
€57.9K
Stock (/yr)
€1.6K
Bonus
€4.1K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
9 Years
What are the career levels at Pipedrive?

€146K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Pipedrive in Estonia sits at a yearly total compensation of €70,727. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pipedrive for the Software Engineer role in Estonia is €51,983.

