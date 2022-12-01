← Company Directory
Pipedrive
Pipedrive Salaries

Pipedrive's salary ranges from $28,454 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Estonia at the low-end to $133,556 for a Software Engineering Manager in India at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Pipedrive. Last updated: 5/22/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $69.6K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $65.4K
Customer Service
$28.5K
Marketing
$48.2K
Product Designer
$72.9K
Product Design Manager
$79.1K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$40.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$134K
Technical Program Manager
$38.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Pipedrive is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $133,556. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pipedrive is $65,352.

