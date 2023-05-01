Pipe is a company that helps other businesses grow without dilution or restrictive debt. By securely connecting banking, accounting, and billing tools, Pipe's algorithm assesses recurring revenue and provides a trading limit. Companies can select how much future revenue they want to trade for up-front capital, which can be in their bank account within 24 hours. This capital can be used to grow the business on their terms, such as funding new marketing campaigns, making key hires, or expanding into new markets. Pipe is accessible to companies with healthy recurring revenue streams in almost any industry.